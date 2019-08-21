Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Aug. 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2019

Maryland Court of Appeals Civil Procedure; Mootness: A juvenile’s petition for judicial review of her involuntary admission was not moot based simply upon her release, because the involuntary admission subjected the juvenile to sufficient possible collateral consequences to justify judicial review of her involuntary admission, despite her release. D.L. v. Sheppard Pratt Health System, Inc., No. ...

