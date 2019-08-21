Quantcast

Mayor says he’s confident economic development agency is on track

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 21, 2019

In response to a board member's question about whether the Baltimore Development Corp. has lost direction, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said Wednesday that he believes the city's economic development agency is serving its purpose. Young, during a regular news conference at City Hall, said he wants to see more development in city neighborhoods. But overall, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo