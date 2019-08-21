Quantcast

Panel nominates interim state prosecutor, discusses vetting process

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 21, 2019

A commission charged with selecting nominees for the state prosecutor's job on Wednesday nominated an acting state prosecutor and discussed a process for vetting and interviewing applicants for the position. The State Prosecutor Selection and Disabilities Commission began its work to replace Emmet Davitt, who retired as state prosecutor on July 31 after more than eight years ...

