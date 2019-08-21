Quantcast

University of Maryland School of Nursing faculty members awarded more than $2.5M in education grants

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2019

Four University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) faculty members have been awarded Nurse Support Program II grants totaling more than $2.5 million, college officials announced Wednesday. NSP II grants aid in increasing nursing capacity in Maryland by implementing statewide initiatives to grow the number of nurses prepared to serve effectively in faculty roles, thereby increasing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo