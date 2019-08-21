Quantcast

Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention

By: Associated Press Colleen Long August 21, 2019

The Trump administration is moving to end a long-standing federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention, a decision that will almost certainly lead to a new court fight over the government's ability to hold migrant families until their cases are decided.

