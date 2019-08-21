Quantcast

Court approves actions by Prince George’s council in Walmart zoning case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 21, 2019

The Court of Appeals held Tuesday that a Prince George's County zoning authority was permitted to delegate preparation of a draft order to its staff attorney and properly exercised original jurisdiction in an exception and variance case. The decision will allow the expansion of a Walmart store in a Clinton shopping center. The conflict arose after the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo