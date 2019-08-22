Brian Le Gette | Ammortal

The Conscious Venture Lab, an accelerator in partnership with SHIFT Ventures announced it named Brian Le Gette, CEO and co-founder of Ammortal Inc., as entrepreneur-in-residence.

Le Gette will help oversee the accelerator program CVL 5: A Challenge for More Resilient Cities. He will partner directly with Jeff Cherry, CEO and founder of the CVL, to advise the selected startup companies. Le Gette previously served as the entrepreneur-in-residence for Sagamore Ventures, the venture arm of Plank Industries that became a founding partner of the CVL in 2017. He has more than 20 years of executive experience helping businesses across multiple industries optimize for the future. He is the inventor or co-inventor of numerous consumer products and has secured more than 50 patents in countries around the world. He has served as a board director for organizations including Living Classrooms, Baltimore School for the Arts, and University of Maryland Clark School of Engineering.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.