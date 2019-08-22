Quantcast

Judge dismisses case over western Md. natural gas pipeline

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 22, 2019

A corporation cannot sue Maryland for condemnation of land for a natural gas pipeline, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Columbia Gas Transmission LLC filed a lawsuit in May asking a judge to condemn property near Hagerstown after the Maryland Board of Public Works refused to grant permission to the company to drill under the Western Maryland Trail. On Wednesday, ...

