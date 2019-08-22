Quantcast

Digital Medical Tech raises $1.5M in seed round

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019

Digital Medical Tech, an Annapolis-based solution provider for hospital management and asset tracking, announced Thursday it raised $1.5 million in seed capital. St. Louis, Missouri-based DMTI Capital Partners LLC provided the funding, which will be used to launch a nationwide engagement program for targeting health care providers and potential partnerships. Digital Medical Tech, which enables health systems ...

