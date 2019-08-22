Quantcast

Epstein may have gamed system from beyond the grave

By: Associated Press Curt Anderson August 22, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed just two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets into a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect damages. Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the ...

