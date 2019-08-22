Quantcast

First Washington Realty acquires California shopping center

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019

First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company based in Bethesda, announced Thursday the acquisition of Fairmont Shopping Center in Pacifica, California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The property sits at the key highly trafficked intersection of Hickey Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard in the San Francisco metropolitan area. Fairmont Shopping Center contains 102,982 square feet of ...

