Quantcast

Frosh announces joint effort to combat illegal robocalls

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 22, 2019

A coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies have agreed to a set of principles to fight illegal robocalls, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced Thursday. All 50 states and Washington D.C. were involved in the bipartisan effort and companies including AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon signed on, according to a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo