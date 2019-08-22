Katherine E. Rodriguez | Semmes

Katherine E. Rodriguez has joined Semmes Bowen & Semmes as an associate attorney, representing employers and insurance companies in the defense of workers’ compensation claims.

Prior to joining Semmes, Rodriguez served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Pamela J. White of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. During law school she was a judicial intern to Judge Clayton Greene, Jr. and clerked at Maryland Legal Aid, as well as a local law firm.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.