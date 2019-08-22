Quantcast

Katherine E. Rodriguez | Semmes

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019

rodriguez-katherine-semmes-bowen-semmesKatherine E. Rodriguez has joined Semmes Bowen & Semmes as an associate attorney, representing employers and insurance companies in the defense of workers’ compensation claims.

Prior to joining Semmes, Rodriguez served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Pamela J. White of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. During law school she was a judicial intern to Judge Clayton Greene, Jr. and clerked at Maryland Legal Aid, as well as a local law firm.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo