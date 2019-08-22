Krista Mason | The Ingenuity Project

Krista Mason was named development director with The Ingenuity Project, a nonprofit overseeing an accelerated math, science and STEM research curriculum for more than 700 Baltimore City Public School students in grades 6-12.

In this role, Mason will be responsible for supporting the executive director and board of directors and overseeing all fundraising initiatives for the organization, including grant writing, cultivating individual donors, planning special events and managing marketing and outreach efforts.

She holds extensive experience in communications, development and marketing for educational institutions and nonprofits. Her previous positions include serving as a writer, fundraiser and public relations professional at the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, The Maryland School for the Blind, and Mercy High School.

