Pollo Campero expands with fifth Md. franchise

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019

Manasas, Virginia-based Latin Flavor Corp. will open its third Pollo Campero eatery Aug. 30 in a 3,900-square-foot restaurant and patio at 1350 W. Patrick St., in Fredrick. The fast-casual chicken restaurant in Frederick will be the fifth Pollo Campero in Maryland and the third franchise for Latin Flavor Corp., which opened its first franchise in 2011. The new restaurant ...

