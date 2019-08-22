Quantcast

Senseonics aims to boost insurance coverage by publishing data

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor August 22, 2019

A Germantown company that developed the only long-term implantable system for monitoring blood sugar has published data it hopes will convince more insurers to cover the system for patients with diabetes.

