TurningPoint, ForeFront begin 3 Md. community solar projects

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019

TurningPoint Energy and ForeFront Power announced Thursday the commencement of three Maryland-based community solar projects that are fully developed and beginning construction. These projects, which represent 6.57 megawatts of community solar capacity, will mitigate 7,780 tons of carbon emissions annually, which equates to nearly 1,500 cars off the road. ForeFront Power is also planting pollinator friendly ...

