Appellate records are to appear on Case Search — soon

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 23, 2019

Maryland Judiciary Case Search will soon include access to appellate court cases, the judiciary confirmed Friday. A notice appeared on the database's home page earlier this month announcing that Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals cases would be added in September. Case Search users will be able to search for appellate cases by case number ...

