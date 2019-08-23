Quantcast

Appeals court finds man failed to prove ‘duress’ due to intimidation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 23, 2019

A man convicted of contempt after he refused to testify at a murder trial for fear of reprisal could not claim a duress defense, the Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. Travis Howell was subpoenaed to testify at a murder trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court in 2016 and at first asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo