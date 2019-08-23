Quantcast

Construction company owner pleads guilty in $1.7M fraud plot

By: Associated Press August 23, 2019

A Maryland construction company owner has pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to defraud a customer out of more than $1.7 million.

