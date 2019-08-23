Quantcast

Police: Woman went on drunken hit-and-run spree in Maryland

By: Associated Press August 23, 2019

A Delaware woman has been charged with nearly 50 criminal violations after police say she went on a drunken hit-and-run spree in Maryland.

