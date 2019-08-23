Quantcast

Rift visible as BSO musicians, management meet in Annapolis

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 23, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Musicians and management of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are being encouraged to take a leap of faith and enter into a temporary agreement that will return orchestral music to Baltimore while resolving contractual and financial concerns. That encouragement comes as a work group established by the legislature met Friday for the first time to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo