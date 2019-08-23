Quantcast

Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor August 23, 2019

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

