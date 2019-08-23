Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop lends $13M for skilled nursing facility acquisition

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it has provided $12.8 million in bridge financing for The Grove Fox Valley, a 156-bed skilled nursing facility in Aurora, Illinois. The debt was structured and provided by Walker & Dunlop's bridge lending program, which utilizes its own balance sheet to offer short-term, nonrecourse loans for properties that are being ...

