Quantcast

A HEALING LEAF, LLC v. NATALIE M. LAPRADE MARYLAND MEDICAL CANNABIS COMMISSION, et. al.

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Administrative law -- Dismissal -- Failure to comply with application requirements A Healing Leaf, LLC’s (hereinafter, “Appellant”) application for a medical cannabis grower license was removed by the Natalie M. LaPrade Medical Cannabis Commission (“Commission”) because it did not meet the Commission’s requirements for submission. As a result, Appellant’s application was not evaluated and thus ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo