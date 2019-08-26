Quantcast

ANTONIO THOMPSON v. FIRST LIBERTY INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Insurance law -- Car insurance -- Medical bills Antonio Thompson, appellant, filed an underinsured motorist claim against his insurance carrier First Liberty Insurance Company (“First Liberty”), appellee, for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision in 2009. During the course of proceedings in this case, he was advised repeatedly to engage counsel, but he has proceeded self-represented ...

