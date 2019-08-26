Quantcast

ELIJAH STRICKLAND v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statement to police A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted appellant, Elijah Strickland, of possession of a regulated firearm by a disqualified person and possession of cocaine. The trial court sentenced him to five years in prison without the possibility of parole. Mr. Strickland contends ...

