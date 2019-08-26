John Layug | Maller Wealth Advisors

John Layug, director of planning and client services at Maller Wealth Advisors, earned a certified financial planner designation. CFP professionals have completed extensive training, experience requirements and examination covering financial planning, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, investment management and insurance.

Layug collaborates with the wealth management firm’s team to meet the financial planning and implementation needs of clients. He engages in daily briefings with other advisors to communicate client objectives and ensures those objectives are met. Layug has been in the financial management industry since 1992 and with Maller Wealth Advisors since 2012.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.