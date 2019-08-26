Quantcast

High court indefinitely suspends Montgomery Co. solo attorney

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 26, 2019

The Court of Appeals indefinitely suspended a Montgomery County attorney Monday for mishandling two client matters. Eugene Ignatius Kane Jr., a solo practitioner with a "virtual office" in Montgomery County, primarily worked from home and held meetings in public places. Kane was previously reprimanded in 2017 for violating several rules by failing to adhere to discovery deadlines ...

