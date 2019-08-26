Quantcast

Maryland pet stores sue to block state ban on dog, cat sales

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman August 26, 2019

SILVER SPRING — Pet stores are suing to block a Maryland law that will bar them from selling commercially bred dogs and cats, a measure billed as a check against unlicensed and substandard "puppy mills." The stores' federal lawsuit, filed Friday, challenges a ban set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Maryland is the second ...

