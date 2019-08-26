Quantcast

QUAKER CITY MOTOR PARTS, et al. v. STERLING CROUCH

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Worker's compensation -- Temporary total disability -- Statute of limitations This case arises from a workers’ compensation claim filed by Sterling Crouch, appellee. On May 1, 2018, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County issued an order affirming the order issued by the Workers’ Compensation Commission (the “Commission”), which found that the statute of limitations did ...

