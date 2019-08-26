Quantcast

SHIRLEY I. WILLIAMS v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY GOVERNMENT CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS’ PENSION PLAN

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Administrative law -- Denial of disability benefits -- Substantial evidence Appellant Shirley Williams was a correctional officer in Prince George’s County for 10 years before the workplace accident at issue on appeal, she claims, rendered her disabled and unable to work. The accident occurred on November 3, 2014, when Williams, inspecting an inmate’s cell for contraband, ...

