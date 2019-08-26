Quantcast

SKYLOR HARMON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Brady violation -- Failure to disclose DNA test result In 2010 a Worcester County grand jury indicted Skylor Dupree Harmon on one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of reckless endangerment. His initial trial ended in a mistrial. On October 20, 2011, after a second trial, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo