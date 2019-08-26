Quantcast

The G shop Fashion signs on with Greenberg Gibbons’ Waugh Chapel Towne Center

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Mixed-use, town center and retail developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday it signed a lease with women’s clothing boutique The G shop Fashion for a 1,295-square-foot space at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The G shop Fashion offers a range of fashion for women of all sizes. The boutique features a ...

