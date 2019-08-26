Quantcast

University of Maryland joins global food sustainability pledge

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 26, 2019

The University of Maryland, College Park, will incorporate more plants and plant-based proteins in its dining options as part of a global movement to improve sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The university became the first college to join the Cool Foods Pledge, committing to reduce food-related greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2030. “We realized that we ...

