Quantcast

WAYNE B. KNIGHT, et al. v. YUMKAS, VIDMAR, SWEENEY AND MULRENIN, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Jury instructions This case involves a counter-claim, filed in the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County, alleging legal malpractice against the appellee, Yumkas, Vidmar, Sweeney and Mulrenin, LLC. The sole issue presented is whether the trial judge committed reversible error when he instructed the jury. Wayne B. Knight (“Knight”), at all ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo