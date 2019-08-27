FEATURED MOVER | Scott Macomber, SMC

SMC (formerly Stormwater Maintenance and Consulting), an engineering, survey, construction and maintenance firm focused on stormwater, stream restoration, and drainage systems, promoted Scott Macomber to vice president. Macomber also purchased an ownership interest in the company and now is a principal of the Firm.

Macomber joined SMC in 2015 as the director of construction and has demonstrated strengths in leadership and significant business development with major clients to position him with this opportunity on SMC’s executive team. Previously, he worked at Angler Environmental and the Maryland Department of the Environment.

ABOUT SCOTT MACOMBER

Resides in:

Lutherville, MD, Baltimore County

Education:

Bachelor of Science in natural resource science, University of Rhode Island; MPP in environmental policy, University of Maryland, College Park

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Fisheries Management would have been my other profession. Why? The ocean and the things that swim in it are a passion of mine.

Favorite vacation:

A trip to a dude ranch in Wyoming I took with my family in 2018. Riding horses, experiencing the mountains and wide open spaces that are not on the East Coast were incredible.

When I want to relax, I … :

I go fishing or hang out with my family.

Favorite band:

Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.