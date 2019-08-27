Quantcast

Maryland man found guilty in death of girlfriend’s baby

By: Associated Press August 27, 2019

A jury has found a Baltimore man guilty in the fatal beating of his girlfriend's baby, a verdict that comes nearly five years after he was convicted of killing his own son.

