Quantcast

Maryland university to get $387K grant for science support

By: Associated Press August 27, 2019

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has been awarded a $387,500 grant to support scientific research.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo