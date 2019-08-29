Quantcast

Md. top court upholds child porn charge against teen who texted friends

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 29, 2019

Delving into the high school world of sexting, Maryland’s top court ruled Wednesday that a 16-year-old who texted a video of herself engaging in a consensual sexual act with an adult was “involved” in distributing child pornography in violation of Maryland law. In its 6-1 decision, the Court of Appeals also held that Maryland’s prohibition on ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo