Continental pays $23.5M for Hagerstown shopping center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 30, 2019

  Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. has purchased a Hagerstown shopping center for $23.5 million. The company bought the Centre at Hagerstown at 17850 Garland Groh Boulevard. The  331,000-square-foot property was 93% leased at the time of the sale. Anchor tenants include Dick's Sporting Goods, Marshalls and Bed Bath & Beyond. “We were drawn to the opportunity to acquire ...

