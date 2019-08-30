Quantcast

E-cigarette maker Juul facing mounting scrutiny by state AGs

By: Associated Press Richard Lardner and Matthew Perrone August 30, 2019

WASHINGTON — E-cigarette giant Juul Labs is facing mounting scrutiny from state law enforcement officials, with the attorneys general in Illinois and the District of Columbia investigating how the company's blockbuster vaping device became so popular with underage teens, The Associated Press has learned. The company's rapid rise to the top of the multi-billion dollar U.S. ...

