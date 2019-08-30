Quantcast

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF MARYLAND
 
VACANCY:  Executive Assistant to Court Executives
 

The Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland is seeking qualified applicants for the full-time position of Executive Assistant to the Court Executives.  The Executive Assistant performs administrative support services for the executive team which includes the Clerk of Court and the Chief Deputies.  The incumbent ensures the efficient management and support of events, meetings, correspondence, reports, and researches and analyzes problems and develops solutions.

SALARY: $45,995 – $74,782 = Two years of general experience or college degree plus two years of specialized experience.   $50,669 – $82,326 = Two years of general experience or college degree plus three years of specialized experience.

The full vacancy announcement is available on the court’s website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov  To ensure first consideration, complete application packets must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 18, 2019.

