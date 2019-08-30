Quantcast

Md. high court scraps rule on accomplice testimony

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 30, 2019

Maryland’s top court has scrapped its longstanding common law rule that criminal defendants cannot be convicted based solely on their alleged accomplices’ testimony. In a splintered 5-2 decision Wednesday, the Court of Appeals said accomplice testimony need no longer be supported by other, corroborative evidence so long as the judge tells the jury the accomplices’ testimony ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo