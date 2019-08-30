Quantcast

Prisoners file suit over ADA accommodations, discrimination at Md. facility

By: Heather Cobun August 30, 2019

A group of current and former Maryland prisoners with disabilities filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging the state consistently violates laws protecting them by excluding them from programs and services. The complaint, filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court by six plaintiffs, accuses the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services of discriminating against them based on ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo