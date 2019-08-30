Quantcast

State downplays privacy concerns on traffic-monitoring program

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 30, 2019

State Highway Administration officials are once again asking the Board of Public Works to approve a contract with a San Francisco-based company that will monitor traffic patterns using smartphone application data, brushing aside concerns that were raised about privacy issues.

