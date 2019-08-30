Quantcast

By: Jobs August 30, 2019

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION‑

ASSISTANT TO COMMISSIONER

Looking for  an  exciting opportunity in  a  rewarding position?  The  State of Maryland Workers’  Compensation   Commission   is  currently seeking  a  highly organized, self‑starting,  and enthusiastic  team players  to oversee  the day to day operations  of a Commissioner’s  office located in downtown Baltimore City. The Hearings  Division is  responsible  for analyzing, calculating and preparing legal Awards/Orders from the Commissioner’s  decisions  and legal documents submitted. For additional information or to apply:

https://jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=19&R2=003507&R3=0002

