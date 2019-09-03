Quantcast

Assisted Living Locators launches Towson franchise

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019

Lutherville resident Perry Welling was granted a Towson franchise with Assisted Living Locators, company officials announced Tuesday. The company, which offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments, will offering guidance in locating assisted ...

