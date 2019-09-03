Dr. Zi Rong Xu | Mercy Medical Center

Zi Rong Xu, M.D., has joined the department of radiology at Mercy Medical Center.

Xu, a diagnostic radiologist, specializes in interpreting body imaging. He has expertise in such imaging modalities as X-ray, CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET), PET-CT and ultrasound.

Xu, board certified in diagnostic radiology, earned a medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency and served as chief resident at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. He completed his body imaging fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

