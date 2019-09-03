Quantcast

Giant Food, Ovechkin to release limited edition Ovi O’s

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019

Giant Food will release a limited edition cereal in collaboration with Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin called Ovi O’s, a fundraiser for the Maryland-based Children's Cancer Foundation Inc. (CCF). The honey nut cereal goes on sale Sept. 17, also Ovechkin’s birthday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit CCF, a group committed to funding locally-based ...

